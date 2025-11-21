Utah's morning weather forecast for Friday, Nov. 21

Happy Friday morning, this is Casey Olsen with the Utah Climate Center.

The holidays are right at our doorstep, which, of course, also means that old man winter is quickly approaching.

With Thanksgiving, a week out, we can finally start talking about what the weather models are hinting at for travel impacts.

Before we jump to the holiday, let's start with this weekend, though. After an impressive week of precipitation and our quiet early November, we see several more storm systems on the horizon.

First off, we'll start the weekend with continued unsettled weather. The north sees things clear out by Saturday, while the low pressure meanders towards the four corners region.

We'll see a brief break in the weather before we get a storm tracking in from the northwest, likely just grazing the northern reaches of the state next Tuesday. This will bring some cold, albeit dry air as it tracks in across the continent before reaching us.

I have seen moisture trend ever so slightly upwards the past few days, so the very northern regions of the state could squeeze out a few flakes.

All right, now for the spicy part. I'm seeing some strong, cold, northwesterly winds join up with moisture out the west coast that could bring winter impacts on Thanksgiving to the northern portions of the state. This is something to watch very closely, because the northern Wasatch is right on the very edge of this system.

We're far enough out that even slight changes in the trajectory will result in drastically different conditions, not what we want to see.

For forecast confidence, if you're traveling for the holidays, stay up to date on what forecasters are saying each day as we get closer.

Temperatures for the entire state have been steadily declining with the onslaught of storms heading towards the low 50s.

With the Utah Climate Center, I'm Casey Olsen.