Utah's morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Dec. 10

Good morning, everyone. This is Tim Wright with the Utah Climate Center at Utah State University.

Not much happening in the next week weather wise, other than our continued unusually warm December conditions.

We may finally see a pattern change mid or late next week.

For today, it will be partly cloudy in the north, with a chance for mountain showers near the Idaho border. Snow levels are a bit high at 8,500 feet, and little accumulation expected.

Elsewhere across the state, it will be mostly sunny. Highs today are between 50 and 60 across the valleys of northern and central Utah, and 60 to 68 for the lower elevations of the south and southeast.

Tonight will be partly cloudy in the north and clear elsewhere. Lows will range from 25 to 37 across the valleys of northern and central Utah, with outlying valley bottoms being the coldest, and urban and bench areas the warmest. Mainly 30s for lows in the south.

Thursday will be mostly sunny statewide, and perhaps a few degrees warmer in most areas, so 50s to low 60s are a good bet for Northern and in central Utah, and down south 60s, even pushing 70 in St. George.

Not much difference in sensible weather conditions beyond into Friday and over the weekend. The exception is the northern valleys, where we may see inversion strengthen a bit, and declining air quality along the urban Wasatch Front and in the Cache Valley. We may also see patchy valley bottom fog at night and in the early mornings, going into early next week.

But we may finally see a change to more winter like weather, with Pacific storm systems breaking down the high pressure ridge overhead and moving into Utah. This could mean much colder temperatures, with chances for valley rain and mountain snow, which we definitely need for both the ski resorts and for spring run off.

Stay tuned. Once again, this is Tim Wright with the Utah Climate Center, and have a great day.