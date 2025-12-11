Utah's morning weather forecast for Thursday, Dec. 11

Good morning Utah, this is Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.

Not much brewing across the beehive state for the extended future, with a large ridge of high pressure pretty much stuck over the intermountain west. Because of its size and how slowly its moving, we can expect these unseasonably warm and calm conditions to persist for the next few days.

With that being said, I can give you the forecast for today and you can pretty much copy and paste it for every day until the start of next week.

Afternoon highs right around 50 in the far north and down the Wasatch Front, and mid 60s for St. George, upper 50s for Cedar City and the southern Wasatch.

We’ll get some sparse cloud cover over the next few days, which should provide a little variability in the maximums and minimums, but only by a couple degrees.

Overall, temperatures look to be around 10 to 20 degrees above average for early to mid-December through the end of the weekend.

By Monday, that high pressure will still be there, but most of the models are showing a small wiggle reaching down into Utah. That should bring some instability to northern Utah, with a better chance of some scattered showers through the early portion of next week.

Anywhere past that, model agreement starts to waver — but I am seeing a few opportunities for active weather. We’re a bit too far out to say anything for certain, but we’ll be keeping an eye on how things develop over the coming days. With what’s been a slow start to the water year so far, we’ll take anything we can get.

Thank you for listening. this has been Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.