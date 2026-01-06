Utah's evening weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 6

Finally, a winter storm will affect Utah with snow for both valleys and mountains. Afterwards, high pressure will return, along with colder temperatures and valley inversions.

For tonight, increasing clouds in the North, those generally 22 to 32 for northern and central Utah, and 28 to 36 in the South.

Tomorrow, valley rain and snow showers and mountain snow will develop across far northern Utah, with partly cloudy skies further south. Highs will range from 40 to 48 for northern and central Utah, and 46 to 54 in the South.

Wednesday night, a cold front will move into Utah from the Northwest and bring with it colder temperatures and snow for northern and central Utah, indications are that one to four inches of snow could fall in the valleys, with highest amounts along the benches. Six to 12 inches is expected for the mountains, those will range from the upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday, snow showers will continue across northern and central Utah. We could see another couple of inches in favored valley and bench locations, and three to six inches in the mountains. Far southern Utah could see rain showers with snow levels around 4000 feet.

Thursday night clearing and colder except for a few lingering lake effect snow showers off the Great Salt Lake. We could see some of the coldest temperatures so far this winter, especially where skies clear over fresh snow cover.

Looking beyond high pressure will lock in over Utah, with clearing skies starting Friday and going through at least mid next week, with valiant versions forming and strengthening.

Valley fog may also form in some areas and air quality will decline along the urban areas of the Wasatch Front and in the Cache Valley.