Utah's evening weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 16

This past week, we have been locked under high pressure conditions that have yet to relent much at all.

This is the primary culprit for those hazy skies in northern Utah we have become accustomed to calling inversions. This happens as cold, dense air is trapped within the lower levels of Utah Valley and Cache Valley, which closely resemble bowl shapes.

Warm air from the high pressure is a cap to this cold air, keeping it and other fine particulate matter, such as our own emissions, pinned below it. Low winds also provide little chance of any mixing between the layers of cold and warm air, causing haze to build over time.

Unfortunately, this perfect storm or lack thereof, is set to continue for this weekend and much of next week too.

AQI values are reaching unhealthy levels for sensitive groups in most high density areas in northern Utah, including Logan, Brigham City, Ogden, Salt Lake, and Provo. To reduce some of the potential impacts individuals who can carpool or work from home are encouraged to do so. It is also recommended that if traveling, limit idle time as much as possible, and utilize public transportation to lessen vehicle emission contributions.

Recent temperatures have also remained quite stagnant, with little change expected on the horizon.

For tonight, lows will remain in the low 20s in Logan, low to mid 20s along the Wasatch Front, and upper 30s in St. George.

Highs for tomorrow will also be in the mid 30s in Logan, low to mid 40s along the Wasatch Front and mid 60s in St. George.

Finally, here's a quick dad joke for the day: What do you call a sleeping bull?

As always, make sure to tune in for tomorrow morning's forecast to find out the answer.