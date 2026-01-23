Utah's evening weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 23

Got a little bit of unsettled weather in the Beehive state, with a low pressure system to our south pulling a cold front into the region. That’ll bring some scattered, light rain and snow to the Wasatch Front and southern Utah, and some of the coldest temperatures of the season.

For tonight, we’ll have some lingering precipitation, mostly high elevation snow. There is a small chance for some flakes to reach the valley floors down the Wasatch Front, but nothing in the way of accumulations. Overnight lows in the upper teens in the far north, mid 20s for the i15 corridor, and mid 30s down in St. George.

By tomorrow, some lingering mountain snow over central Utah through the morning. Total snowfall through tomorrow of 4-6” for the central mountains, and maybe an inch or two for the higher elevations of the Wasatch Front. While not much precipitation, this cold front should help improve air quality heading into the weekend.

Come Sunday, a very chilly start to the day across the state, dropping to single digits in places like Cache Valley. You’ll wake up to temperatures around 20 around Salt Lake, and below freezing, right around 30, for Washington County. Expect some elevated evening winds later in the day, especially around the Uintas.

Beyond that, fairly dry through the extended forecast, with the potential for a bit more snow about a week from now.