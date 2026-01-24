Utah's morning weather forecast for Saturday, Jan. 24

While much of the weather world is focused on the strong system developing over the eastern half of the country, back home here in Utah we’ve been pretty quiet apart from this most recent, relatively dry cold front. Expect air quality to improve over the coming days, thanks both to this system and lighter weekend traffic.

For today, you’ve probably noticed the chilly start to the day, which looks to be the trend through the start of next week. Some lingering high elevation snow in the central mountains, who got the bulk of the moisture from this current system. Daytime temperatures in the low to mid 30s for most of northern Utah, and mid 50s down in St. George.

By tomorrow, another chilly start, with morning temperatures dropping into single digits for places like Logan. You won’t get as cold in Salt lake, around 20, and a rare sub-freezing morning for Washington County — right around 30.

Come next week, we’ll start warming up slightly, with limited precipitation in the extended forecast. The next best chance for some active weather looks to be about a week from now, though with limited model agreement. We’ll keep you posted as it gets closer. For now, we’ll be keeping an eye on the eastern half of the country to see how things play out over the coming days.