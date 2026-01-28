Utah's evening weather forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 28

We got a bit of snow this afternoon and evening, with what we call a shortwave trough passing through the beehive state bringing just enough instability for a bit of lift.

Shortwaves are as they sound, little wiggles in the upper level flow, as compared to large waves that are common for big storms. But, shortwaves can pack a punch given the right ingredients too. For this one, limited moisture brings about 1-3” for the highest elevations of the northern Wasatch.

Anyways, for the weather tonight, expect morning temperatures in the upper teens in the far north, low 30s for the i15 corridor, and upper 30s down in Washington County. You’d be a bit warmer in St. George, but clear skies this evening down south will help enhance nighttime cooling.

By tomorrow, low level clouds throughout the day, with maximums in the mid to upper 40s up north, right around 50 for St. George, and low 40s for Cedar City and the southern Wasatch. A chance for a dusting of high elevation snow in the Uintas.

Come Friday, warmer temperatures should make their way back into the state, with a transition back towards high pressure that should persist into the extended forecast.

Beyond that, above average temperatures and dry conditions for the next week or so, with the next best chance of precipitation I’m seeing about a week from Friday.