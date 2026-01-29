Utah's morning weather forecast for Thursday, Jan. 29

After a small, shortwave system moved through the state yesterday, we’ve got high pressure looking to set up once again across the state for the foreseeable future. That’ll bring above average temperatures and dry conditions, which has been the story of this winter thus far.

For today though, we could get a slight dusting of snow in the highest elevations of the Uintas and Bear River Range.

Daytime temperatures look to warm up a touch over 40 in Cache Valley, mid 40s down the Wasatch Front, and right around 50 for St. George. Low clouds throughout the day for most of us, but you’ll have clear skies in Washington County.

By tomorrow, temperatures relatively steady up north, but warming up a bit quicker down south, nearing 60 in St. George.

Come the weekend, it’ll be similar conditions statewide, as that high pressure continues to strengthen. We should be in the clear for Saturday and Sunday, but air quality could once again become a concern as we head into next week.

Beyond that, I’m seeing a few potential winter systems deep in the extended forecast, about a week and a half away. It’s what we sometimes call ‘La La land’, because forecasting errors often accelerate the further out you look. So, we’ll wait and see as they get closer in the forecast range.