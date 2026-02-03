Utah's evening weather forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 3

Another boring weather week to look at with high pressure and control through this weekend, but changes may finally be on the way for next week.

For tonight, mostly clear outside, some passing high clouds overhead and patchy valley bottom fog in the north. Lows will range from 22 to 32 across most areas of northern and central Utah, and 25 to 34 for lows in the South.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny statewide. We could see a hint of haze across the urban North due to weak inversions in place highs, again mild for February. 48 to 55 for most valley locations of northern and central Utah and down south, 55 to 65 for most areas. But we can make it all the way up to near 70 in the lowest elevations around St. George.

Wednesday night, mostly clear, with patchy valley bottom fog possible in those northern valleys. Lows, mostly in the 20s to low 30s overnight.

Thursday, mostly sunny and perhaps a few degrees warmer, but northern valley inversions will remain.

On Friday, we can see clouds move into southern Utah as part of a weak system that could bring sprinkles or even a few light showers to the southern mountains,

Still quiet and mild this weekend, state wide, but early next week, changes are about.

A storm system will move into the West, including Utah, and bring a good chance for valley rain and mountain snow. Details are to be ironed out, but it looks like the most significant precipitation chance for the state in more than a month.

On its heels, another storm system may impact the state later next week.