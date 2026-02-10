Utah's evening weather forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 10

I'm excited to finally talk about some active weather coming up this week and again next week.

For tonight, mostly cloudy, with valley rain and mountain snow showers developing; still low, around 6,000 feet. Lows 34 to 44 overnight for most areas, and 40s in the South.

For tomorrow, periods of valley rain and mountain snow showers, isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 56 across northern and central Utah and 57 to 65 in the South.

Wednesday night, showers continue with snow levels lowering to around 5,500 feet overnight. Lows, 32 to 40 for most areas, and 35 to 45 in the South.

Thursday, a few lingering showers and then clearing.

As for storm totals, we could see a quarter to a half an inch in the valleys of northern and central Utah, especially west facing benches, although other areas may not see as much — if any at all — like in the West deserts and in southeastern Utah.

The mountains will do better with six to 12 inches of snow possible, and areas above 8,000 feet could see upwards of 15 inches in spots.

Afterwards, there could be a few isolated showers in far southern Utah on Friday, then mostly dry for the weekend,.

Then another storm will approach Utah early next week, which answers for valley rain, then snow and mountain snow returning by late Monday or Tuesday.

Along with it comes colder temperatures, which will help boost mountain snow totals and may finally bring valley snow for those who haven't seen any yet this winter.