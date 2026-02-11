Utah's evening weather forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 11

Although this system has trended warmer over the past week or so, we’ve finally got a reminder that it’s still winter in the beehive state, finally getting a bit more snowpack with more on the way.

The extended forecast looks as good as I’ve seen this season, I’ll get into that a bit more at the end.

For tonight though, a bit more valley rain and mountain snow moving from central Utah up towards Ogden through tomorrow morning. Some elevated evening winds, with overnight lows in the mid 30s in the far north, and low to mid 40s just about everywhere else.

By tomorrow, some scattered bouts of mountain snow and valley rain, mostly around central Utah as this first system starts to fizzle out. Above average temperatures should stick around, upper 40s across northern Utah, mid 50s down near Provo, and mid 60s for St. George.

Friday should bring a bit more action, this time favoring the four corners region as a low pressure system digs exceptionally far southwards, which will be good for New Mexico, as they’re also having a very dry winter.

Valentine’s day looks to be pretty calm across the state, with a good dose of sunshine through the afternoon.

Past that, next week looks to be quite according to the long range models, with pretty good agreement thus far. But, a lot of wiggle room between now and then, we’ll have to keep watching, and keep you updated as we get closer in the forecast range.