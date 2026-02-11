Utah's morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 11

Some areas around the state are already seeing rain or snow, depending on the elevation. This will continue today and into Thursday, with a break before another storm arrives next week.

For today, areas of valley rain and mountain snow showers, snow levels will be around 6000 feet. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible in the afternoon. Highs today 48 to 56 for the valleys of northern and central Utah and 57 to 64 down south.

Tonight, showers will continue with snow levels lowering to around 5,500 feet overnight. Lows will range from 32 to 40 for most areas, and 35 to 45 down south.

On Thursday, showers will continue before tapering off during the day. As for storm totals between what fell overnight last night and going through Thursday, somewhat spotty for lower elevations, with valleys and basins ranging from very little — if any — for the West deserts and southeastern Utah on up to a half an inch possible on the benches adjacent to the mountains.

The Mountains will do better with three to six inches of snow possible for elevations 6,000 to 7,000 feet, six to 12 inches possible for areas of 7,000 to 8,000 feet, and some favorite areas above 8,000 feet, could see 12 up to 18 inches.

Looking beyond, dry outside a few isolated showers in southern Utah on Friday, then partly cloudy over the weekend.

After that, clouds will increase on Monday, as the next storm system approaches, this one may bring several rounds of valley rain, then snow and mountain snow and more winter like temperatures statewide.

It's a bit early to tell right now, but we could see significant mountain snow next week.