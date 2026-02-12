Utah's morning weather forecast for Thursday, Feb. 12

Lots of excitement in the office over the past few days, with an active pattern returning to the western United States that looks to have another week’s worth of goodies in store.

For today though, some scattered pockets of mountain snow and valley rain, mostly around central Utah. Daytime temperatures remain on the warmer side, in the upper 40s across the northern valleys, mid 50s for the southern Wasatch, and mid 60s down in St. George.

By tomorrow, a bit more active weather, this time favoring the four corners region as a low pressure system sinks southwards towards New Mexico, which is how the model’s had been trending over the past few days. Expect maximums to drop a few degrees from this afternoon across the board.

Come Saturday, Valentine's Day is shaping up nicely, in a calm period between systems. A good amount of sunshine through the afternoon, with dry conditions across the state.

Sunday and Monday look to have similar conditions, with Utah sitting just downstream — or ahead — of what looks to be a series of systems coming through the beehive state.

That could bring a very healthy supply of fresh snow to the mountains, but we are a little less than a week out — which is where forecast confidence can be limited. But, I’m holding out hope some of these systems play out how it currently looks they will, which could bring a few feet of snow to many of the higher elevations.