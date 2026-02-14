Utah's morning weather forecast for Saturday, Feb. 14

This week, we've seen some snow pack action in our mountains, giving us a bit more hope for our totals by the end of the season. However, most basins still remain well under median snow pack measurements, so the need continues for further accumulation.

This weekend and the start of the next work week will continue to stay slightly warmer than usual, with patches of cloud cover as we sit between a high and low pressure system.

However, the most exciting news we have our eyes on is a strong cold front system potentially releasing the flood gates statewide. This particular system may bring much cooler temperatures, strong winds and more mountain snow, beginning next Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

With those gates open, there may be a second system passing through the northern half of the state, beginning Wednesday morning, before encompassing most of the state once more by Thursday morning.

These storms are mixed with all the elements we'd expect to produce good snowfall, including a trough of low pressure, cold surface temperatures, high moisture, and vorticity, with relatively high model agreement on their development.

Hopes are that these systems pan out high temperatures for today will stay near low 50s in Logan, mid 50s along the Wasatch Front and I 15 corridor, and upper 60s in St. George. Winds will stay light and cloud cover will be moving in this evening.

Now finally, here's another Valentine's dad joke for the day: What did the shoe say to its Valentine? I'm solely yours.