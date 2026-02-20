Utah's evening weather forecast for Friday, Feb. 20

Cold to start, but dry with a warming trend this weekend, then another storm system is poised to impact Utah next week.

For tonight, a few lingering snow showers early, then clearing — outside patchy valley fog — late. It'll be cold tonight. Overnight lows in valleys with snow cover will see zero to 10 and even slightly below zero, like the bottom of the Cache Valley, where an inversion has already formed.

We only had a high in Logan today of 25. Elsewhere, lows tonight will range from 10 to 22 coldest being those valley bottoms and warmest in the urban areas and up on the benches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46 for most areas of northern and central Utah, the exception is the snow covered Cache Valley, which will hold on to winter a bit longer. It will struggle to get out of the 20s there, once again.

Snow does a great job reflecting that sunlight and keeping things cold and maintaining the inversion. Down south 45 to 52 for highs tomorrow.

Saturday, night, mostly clear, except patchy valley bottom fog, especially in the Cache Valley. Lows overnight cold in the snow covered areas, again with lows, zero to 15 other areas, 12 to 24 for lows and generally 20s in the South.

On Sunday, sunny and warmer statewide, tack on another five degrees to highs. However, we may still struggle to warm up in the Cache Valley, with the lingering snow cover and inversion there.

Looking beyond, clouds increase Tuesday, as the next storm system arrives in northern Utah, expect valley rain and mountain snow with this one. This lingers into Wednesday, then clearing afterwards for the rest of the week.