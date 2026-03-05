Utah's weather forecast for Thursday and Friday March 5-6

It's officially the start of meteorological spring. This starts in the first of March, though you wouldn't be able to tell by looking out your window and seeing that snow. Although we need every snowflake we can get before snow pack starts to melt, typically around the start of April.

The last few storms have brought us up a tiny bit, though, snow content maps across the ranges continue to look bleak.

Seasonal forecasts continue to hold on to our warmer and drier pattern, unfortunately. That being said, sometimes all it takes is a few really big events, which is always possible. If it sounds like I'm grasping at straws here, it's probably because I am at this point, but it's a genuine possibility still to see a few late season storms.

Looking at the short term forecast, we see the storm that brought precipitation midweek split up and fall apart heading into the weekend. This will keep things on the cooler side until the weekend, but precipitation will begin to wane.

Temperatures will start to jump up at the start of next week, as high pressure really begins to settle in.

There does seem to be some moisture slipping in that could possibly bring some minor precipitation to the northern ranges next week, but really, I'm not holding my breath for anything big. Unfortunately, the pattern beyond this looks to continue to be warm and dry for the most part.

Temperatures for the northern valleys will start to rise to the 50s and 60s by next week, while southern Utah will rebound back to the mid 70s by next week.