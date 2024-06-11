Watch GOP Attorney General primary debate with Derek Brown, Frank Mylar, and Rachel Terry
The Utah Debate Commission will present six primary election debates on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (June 10-12). These debates feature Republican candidates for major state and federal offices. The other political parties do not have contested primaries this election cycle.
Monday, June 10 at 10AM
Congressional District 2
Challenger Colby Jenkins debates incumbent Celeste Maloy
Moderator is Rod Arquette
Monday, June 10 at 2PM
Congressional District 1
Challenger Paul Miller debates incumbent Blake Moore
Moderator is Julie Rose
Monday, June 10 at 6PM
U.S. Senate
This is an open seat.
The candidates participating in this debate are:
John Curtis, Trent Staggs, Jason Walton and Brad Wilson
Moderator is Glen Mills
Tuesday, June 11 at 2PM
Attorney General
This is an open seat.
The candidates participating in this debate are:
Derek Brown, Frank Mylar and Rachel Terry
Moderator is Glen Mills
Tuesday, June 11 at 6PM
Governor
Incumbent Spencer Cox debates his challenger Phil Lyman
Moderator is Caroline Ballard
Wednesday, June 12 at 6PM
Congressional District 3
This is an open seat.
The candidates participating in this debate are:
J.R. Bird, John Dougall, Mike Kennedy, Case Lawrence and Stewart Peay
Moderator is Thomas Wright