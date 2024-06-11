Watch GOP Attorney General primary debate with Derek Brown, Frank Mylar, and Rachel Terry

The Utah Debate Commission will present six primary election debates on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (June 10-12). These debates feature Republican candidates for major state and federal offices. The other political parties do not have contested primaries this election cycle.

Monday, June 10 at 10AM

Congressional District 2

Challenger Colby Jenkins debates incumbent Celeste Maloy

Moderator is Rod Arquette

Monday, June 10 at 2PM

Congressional District 1

Challenger Paul Miller debates incumbent Blake Moore

Moderator is Julie Rose

Monday, June 10 at 6PM

U.S. Senate

This is an open seat.

The candidates participating in this debate are:

John Curtis, Trent Staggs, Jason Walton and Brad Wilson

Moderator is Glen Mills

Tuesday, June 11 at 2PM

Attorney General

This is an open seat.

The candidates participating in this debate are:

Derek Brown, Frank Mylar and Rachel Terry

Moderator is Glen Mills

Tuesday, June 11 at 6PM

Governor

Incumbent Spencer Cox debates his challenger Phil Lyman

Moderator is Caroline Ballard

Wednesday, June 12 at 6PM

Congressional District 3

This is an open seat.

The candidates participating in this debate are:

J.R. Bird, John Dougall, Mike Kennedy, Case Lawrence and Stewart Peay

Moderator is Thomas Wright