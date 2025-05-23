Colorado bill shows growing public support for bison restoration

Colorado is joining the Eastern Shoshone Tribe in designating bison as wildlife.

Earlier this year, the Eastern Shoshone Tribe reclassified bison from being livestock to wildlife in an effort to manage the species less like cattle and more like big game such as elk.

On May 22, Colorado's governor signed the Protect Wild Bison bill , which creates a dual wildlife and livestock designation. Some conservation groups say it makes killing bison that cross into Colorado from other states illegal.

Jason Baldes is Eastern Shoshone and heads up the Wind River Tribal Buffalo Initiative. He says Colorado's move shows growing public support for bison restoration.

"And the importance of people allowing this animal to exist and not be commodified, but really have an opportunity to exist on the landscape and protect it as wildlife," he said.

Michael Saul, regional director for Defenders of Wildlife's Rocky Mountains and Great Plains Program, said the change means the Colorado Department of Agriculture is no longer the sole entity managing bison.

"This now opens the door for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the Southern Ute Tribe and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe to come up with a management plan for how to manage those dispersing bison as wildlife under tribal and state wildlife agency co-management," he said.

Jim Magagna, the executive vice president of the Wyoming Stockgrowers Association, said if a similar bill were to be introduced in Wyoming, his group would oppose it.

" I think we're a long way from that," said Magagna. "I can't say it'll never happen. Things do change, but I'm not aware of any pressure, significant, to do that in Wyoming."

Colorado's bill goes into effect in January of next year.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.