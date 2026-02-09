A proposed bill aims to protect religious freedom in higher education

This legislative session, a new bill has been proposed that could allow students to better exercise their personal beliefs.

Republican Rep. Mike Petersen of District 2 introduced the bill, which is currently sitting in the House Education Committee.

“This is intended to allow the people to understand that they can practice their religion in the public square,” Petersen said.

House Bill 204, Higher Education Student Belief Accommodation, states all higher education institutions would be required to make accommodations in mandatory class work to allow students to exercise their religious beliefs without penalty.

“Our state Constitution has the phrase, ‘the rights of conscience shall never be infringed,’” Peterson said. “But I know that it has been. And that's why I had to do something to ensure that a right to have conscience are not infringed.”

Under this bill, students would be asked to present written reasoning for their desire for accommodation.

When this proposal from the student takes place, the instructor must keep confidences of the students’ personal religious request, and make the requested changes so the student feels their beliefs are affirmed.

Utah State University student Kate Cunningham shared her thoughts on the bill.

“I don't have to diminish what I believe and I appreciate that if there was an assignment, I could also express my beliefs and not have to change what I believe in,” Cunningham said.

Under this bill, students will have their beliefs respected without worry that their education will be put into jeopardy.

“John Adams said that our constitution was made for a moral and religious people," Petersen said. "And I believe it's true, I believe it's true then, I believe it's true now.

The bill will be discussed during the legislative session, and if put into law, will become effective July 1, 2026.