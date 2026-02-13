Utah moves to crack down on hidden fees and deceptive pricing

One Utah lawmaker is working to crack down on hidden costs through a new bill titled Unfair and Deceptive Pricing Amendments.

In his proposal for House Bill 29, republican Sen. Evan Vickers of District 28 will require suppliers to clearly disclose the total price of a product when it’s offered, displayed or advertised.

“There’s nothing worse than budgeting a certain amount for something and then finding out that you’ve got to come up with more money,” said Vickers.

The bill would also prevent companies from inflating government and shipping charges.

“When you, as a consumer, go forward and you’re told that this is the price of the product, you’ll know that that’s the total price plus tax,” said Vickers.

Something Caiden Owens wishes he had had.

Owens was trying to purchase ticket shares when he realized there were additional fees not included in the original price.

“I think it puts the consumer in almost a trap,” Owens said. “If that was out in the open, then how easy would it be to pick the lowest ticket price?”

Melani Fox, director of communication for the Better Business Bureau, said hidden fees have deeper ramifications than just a pricey purchase.

“Even if they provide a good service and get what you pay for it, you’re breaking that trust along the way,” Fox said.

Vickers hopes his proposal can restore this trust between the consumer and producer.

“You’re only as good as your customer service,” Vickers said. “I personally think that being part of that customer service is to be honest with your consumers and let them know what it costs.