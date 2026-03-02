Here are the bills already signed into law this legislative session
There’s still about a week left of Utah’s legislative session, but some bills have already been signed into law.
On Friday, Gov. Spencer Cox signed nine bills passed by lawmakers, with topics ranging from child welfare to soil health to governmental immunity.
Since the start of the session, Cox has signed 15 other bills, resolutions, and base budgets, bringing the total so far to 24 — a number that will grow by the hundreds by the end of the month, with a deadline of March 26 to sign or veto bills.
The total list of bills passed so far, not including base budgets:
- House Bill 11 — Dyed Diesel Fuel Search Amendments
- House Bill 12 — Outdoor Recreation Accessibility Amendments
- House Bill 19 — Drinking Water Utilities Amendments
- House Bill 47 — Vehicle Registration and Insurance Amendments
- House Bill 50 — Child Protection Ombudsman Amendments
- House Bill 55 — Privacy Compliance for Education Technology Vendors
- House Bill 66 — Soil Health Program Amendments
- House Bill 75 — American Indian and Alaska Native Education Amendments
- House Bill 79 — Governmental Immunity Amendments
- House Bill 356 — Drug Distribution Amendments
- House Bill 392 — District Court Amendments
- House Concurrent Resolution 1 — House Concurrent Resolution Regarding Advanced Nuclear Manufacturing
- Senate Bill 134 — Court Amendments
- Senate Bill 140 — Election Adjustments
- Senate Concurrent Resolution 2 — Concurrent Resolution Concerning Remembrances of the 25th Anniversary of the 9/11 Attacks
The 2026 General Legislative Session ends this Friday. You can find updates on every bill being considered on the Utah State Legislature’s website.