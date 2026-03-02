© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Here are the bills already signed into law this legislative session

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published March 2, 2026 at 5:47 PM MST
Spencer Cox signs a bill at a desk with federal and state flags behind him.
Utah State Office of the Governor
Gov. Spencer Cox signing one of almost 600 passed bills after the 2024 legislative session.

There’s still about a week left of Utah’s legislative session, but some bills have already been signed into law.

On Friday, Gov. Spencer Cox signed nine bills passed by lawmakers, with topics ranging from child welfare to soil health to governmental immunity.

Since the start of the session, Cox has signed 15 other bills, resolutions, and base budgets, bringing the total so far to 24 — a number that will grow by the hundreds by the end of the month, with a deadline of March 26 to sign or veto bills.

The total list of bills passed so far, not including base budgets:

The 2026 General Legislative Session ends this Friday. You can find updates on every bill being considered on the Utah State Legislature’s website.
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter and weekend announcer at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading, or wishing they could be outside more.
