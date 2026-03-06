USU Turning Point USA chapter protests Planned Parenthood fundraiser

More than 20 protesters gathered outside the Riverwoods Conference Center during a Planned Parenthood fundraiser.

The protesters, affiliated with the Utah State University chapter of Turning Point USA, held signs and gave speeches focused on religious beliefs and opposition to abortion.

River Darten, a Utah State University freshman, attended the protest and focused on his belief of what happens at Planned Parenthood.

“To kill children inside the womb? They don’t have the opportunity to choose,” Darten said.

Darten said his views are rooted in his faith.

“I’m a very religious man, and I believe that life is a God-given responsibility,” Darten said.

Inside the conference center, hundreds of attendees participated in the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah fundraiser.

Katrina Barker, a spokesperson for the association, said they have held this fundraiser in Cache Valley for 40 years.

“These are community members that volunteer their time, who spend months planning, who spend so much energy and love into this event,” Barker said. “You can feel it when you walk in there.”

The fundraiser, Barker said, featured desserts and community activities.

“You’ll show up and you’ll have a sample of all of that delicious sugar,” Barker said.

Barker said protestors have showed up to previous fundraisers.

This year’s fundraiser though, followed the “One Big Beautiful Bill” passed in the summer of 2025, which cut federal funding to Planned Parenthood.

Still, Barker was pleased with the turn out and hoped to educate the community on their purpose.

“We’re here to care for people,” Barker said. “We’re a health care provider. We’re an advocacy organization. We want everyone to have the health care they need.”

Sales were not impacted because of the protest, in fact, Barker said attendance was strong and may have been the largest turnout yet