The Cropping Up logo is a green circle around a generic green plant.
Cropping Up

Cropping Up: There's something about farming that brings us all together

By Suzi Montgomery,
Sheri Quinn
Published May 30, 2023 at 4:24 PM MDT
Early spring urban garden
1 of 7  — Early spring urban.png
Early spring urban garden
Sheridan Hansen / USU Botanical Center
Weeks Berries of Paradise
2 of 7  — Merv Weeks Berry Farm
Weeks Berries of Paradise farm
Sheri Quinn / UPR
Kelby Johnson of Johnson Family Farms
3 of 7  — Farmer Kelby Johnson.jpeg
Kelby Johnson of Johnson Family Farms
Sheri Quinn / UPR
Alistair Bitsóí
4 of 7  — Alastair2.jpg
Alistair Bitsóí
Alistair Bitsóí / Alistair Bitsóí
Punk Rock Farmer Aldine Grossi
5 of 7  — Aldine Grossi with garden squash
Punk Rock Farmer Aldine Grossi
Aldine Grossi / Aldine Grossi
Sheridan Hansen
6 of 7  — Hansen Family
Sheridan Hansen
Haileyann Photography/Haileyann Photography / Hansen Family
Merv Weeks in his tomato garden
7 of 7  — IMG_0620.jpeg
Merv Weeks in his tomato garden in Paradise, Utah
Sheri Quinn / UPR

Support for Cropping Up comes from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food in partnership with USU’s Hunger Solutions Institute and Create Better Health Utah.
https://www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp/specialty-crop

https://ag.utah.gov/

https://createbetterhealth.org/

