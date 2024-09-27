The Music Never Stopped

Sundays from 4-6 p.m.

Host and producer John Florence shares true stories behind the music that defined the culture. He brings 50 years of on-air radio programming experience, including in his current role as the popular morning host on KRCL community radio in Salt Lake City. With the Grateful Dead as a jumping off point, John takes listeners along for a ride down the golden road of music delights. Hear the finest performances from Targhee to Telluride, Red Butte Garden to Red Rocks. The show celebrates a tapestry of music made in the moment by the legends, plus artists of today, and the influences that came before. The ripple effect continues, spiraling into the future. Ride the ripple. This song, it ain’t never gonna end.