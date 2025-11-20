Connecting communities: Louise Excell’s gift to Utah Public Radio

For Louise Excell and her husband, David Pettit, Utah Public Radio is more than just a station — it’s a companion, a teacher, and a vital part of daily life in their Springdale home.

“I came late to UPR and public radio,” Louise said. “We didn’t have access to good radio when I was growing up in Springdale — just a few AM stations you could sometimes catch in the canyon.”

It wasn’t until she attended college that she discovered her first “radio love affair,” listening to jazz with Steve Williams on KUER.

“Now he’s on UPR,” she added with a smile. “That’s when I really started listening.”

After college, Louise returned home to southern Utah and found herself missing that connection.

“It was before the internet or streaming, so we didn’t have public radio in Zion Canyon,” Louise said. “Finally, Utah State University said, ‘We’re going to put a translator on one of the peaks so you can get radio in Springdale.’ I made my first contribution to Utah State then, and I’ve been listening to UPR ever since — must be 25 years or so.”

Utah Public Radio, a service of Utah State University and a member of the National Public Radio network, has long served as a lifeline for listeners across Utah’s rural communities.

For Louise and David, Utah Public Radio has provided more than just news and entertainment — it has created community.

“It amazed me that USU — a land-grant university that truly understands its public mission — would make sure that a sparsely populated part of Washington County had access to quality radio,” Louise said. “The more we listened and got to know the voices on UPR, the more we realized we had a community. We had news that was delivered in a sane and rational way. It became very important to us.”

That sense of connection inspired Louise and David to take their support one step further. The couple recently established a planned gift for Utah Public Radio — a commitment through their estate that will ensure the programs they love continue long into the future.

“I think that’s what we need most of all now,” Louise said. “We need a source that has integrity — to deliver information in a straightforward, understandable way. To get information that is fact-based and presented without bias is important. That’s what UPR does, and that’s why we support it.”

Planned gifts like the one Louise and David have created play a vital role in sustaining Utah Public Radio’s mission and in supporting the next generation of journalists educated through USU’s department of journalism and communication. These gifts provide stable, long-term funding that helps UPR invest in student internships, expand local programming, and strengthen the station’s statewide network of translators and transmitters.

“Long term, we’re happy to contribute,” Louise said. “I’m an educator, and I know the value of teaching students. We want to see young journalists come out of the program in Logan and continue the traditions that have been there for the last 70 years — journalists who do their work with honesty and integrity.”

Through their donor-advised fund, Louise and David have arranged for a portion of their estate to support several causes close to their hearts — with UPR among the most meaningful.

For the couple, the details matter less than the impact: ensuring UPR and its students can thrive long after they’re gone.

“We hope it helps UPR continue to provide programming beyond northern Utah — and to educate young journalists who can go out into the world and report in a great way,” Louise said. “That’s what we hope will go on beyond our time.”

Louise’s commitment is not only a reflection of her faith in UPR’s mission but also her belief in the broader purpose of public radio.

“I do worry about the future of public radio,” Louise admitted. “It’s easy to take for granted, but it plays such an important role in keeping people informed and connected. I hope that by stepping up, we can encourage others to do the same.”

For Louise, supporting Utah Public Radio through a planned gift is about giving forward.

“UPR provides a good service for so many aspects of our lives,” Louise said. “Educating students, sharing information, and connecting communities across the state — that’s something worth sustaining.”

By including UPR in their estate plans, Louise and David ensure that the voices and stories that have inspired them for decades will continue to reach listeners across Utah for generations.