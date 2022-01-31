© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney has tested positive for COVID-19

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published January 31, 2022 at 8:45 PM MST
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, shown in September.

After being tested for COVID-19, U.S. Senator Mitt Romney received positive results.

According to a statement released on Friday by the Senator’s office, Senator Romney tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and has since been in isolation. The statement also revealed that the Senator is asymptomatic and that his wife, Ann Romney, has tested negative for the virus.

Both the Senator and his wife have been fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus.

