Utah Sen. Mitt Romney has tested positive for COVID-19
After being tested for COVID-19, U.S. Senator Mitt Romney received positive results.
According to a statement released on Friday by the Senator’s office, Senator Romney tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and has since been in isolation. The statement also revealed that the Senator is asymptomatic and that his wife, Ann Romney, has tested negative for the virus.
Both the Senator and his wife have been fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus.