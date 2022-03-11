Sky View principal says there’s no truth to rumor of litter boxes for student said to identify as a cat

The principal of Sky View High School says there is no truth to a rumor that his school has placed litter boxes in bathrooms to accommodate a student who “self-identifies” as a cat.

“I’ve heard the rumor that there are litter boxes in the bathrooms and all this stuff. That is not true whatsoever, and I’ll be done with this job if we ever start putting litter boxes in restrooms,” Sky View Principal Mike Monson said Monday.

The rumor is not unique to Cache Valley and has prompted official statements from school districts in Iowa and Michigan in attempts to clear the air. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

