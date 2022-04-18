Utah residents participate in events for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Leading up to 2022’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, many Utah residents are participating in special events in honor of the annual tradition. This year’s theme is “rights, access, equity for all victims.”

Celebrated every April since 1981, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is meant to “unite crime survivors, victim assistance, justice professionals and communities across America to pay tribute to crime victims.” Officials believe that the theme of this year’s Rights Week will help highlight the importance of helping survivors of crime and will help expand access for needed services.

The goal for this year’s Rights Week is to annually publicize and promote the needs, issues, and concerns of crime victims and survivors, offering support services to those in need of them. The National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is set to be observed on the week of April 24 to 30 and events will be held throughout the month honoring the cause.