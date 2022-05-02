Avian flu case confirmed at Zootah at Willow Park

Another case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was confirmed in Cache County on Thursday, this one at Willow Park’s Zootah facility, prompting the zoo to close its doors for an indeterminate amount of time.

“We take amazing care of our birds, and the welfare and well being of our animals is the utmost importance. We are taking measures designed to prevent contact between wild birds and zoo animals and any other possible contamination,” the organization wrote in a Facebook post Friday. “Zootah has had one bird diagnosed with this disease and will therefore be closed until further notice while we work with local and state authorities to ensure the health and safety of our birds.”

According to a news release from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, Zootah is now under a state-ordered quarantine procedure. The zoo closed as soon as the case was confirmed. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.