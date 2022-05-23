Logan High student among four Presidential Scholars from Utah

Logan High School salutatorian Gary Zhan is headed to Harvard University next fall, but first he’ll be accepting an award as a 2022 Presidential Scholar.

The honor, which was bestowed upon only four Utah high school seniors and 161 students nationwide, was announced by the U.S. Department of Education this week. The agency also singled out Logan High science teacher Christina Howell, who Zhan selected as his “most influential teacher” and who will be recognized along with him by the U.S. Presidential Scholar program in a presentation ceremony this summer.

Gary is the son of Utah State University biological engineering professor Jixun Zhan and local tech business owner Ella Tao. His family lives in North Logan, which is in the Cache County School District, but he decided to attend Logan High to join many of his elementary school classmates from nearby Bear River Charter School. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

