© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Fire restrictions expanded in twenty of Utah’s twenty-nine counties

Utah Public Radio | By Caroline Long
Published July 22, 2022 at 11:12 AM MDT
two vehicles are parked near a fire as firefighters manage the blaze
SSgt Tim Chacon
/
Flickr
Wildfires are a concern as Utah continues to experience drought

Fire restrictions have been expanded in twenty of Utah’s twenty-nine counties ahead of Pioneer Day weekend. The restrictions went into effect Monday, banning open fires outside of agency-approved campgrounds and home sites, as well as activities that might cause a spark to catch in dry vegetation. The restrictions apply to unincorporated county, state, and federally managed land, including land administered by the Bureau of Land Management in Wasatch and Summit counties. Fireworks are already banned from these areas due to the drought and fire conditions.

Utah News
Caroline Long
Caroline Long is a science reporter at UPR. She is curious about the natural world and passionate about communicating her findings with others. As a PhD student in Biology at Utah State University, she spends most of her time in the lab or at the coyote facility, studying social behavior. In her free time, she enjoys making art, listening to music, and hiking.
See stories by Caroline Long