Fire restrictions expanded in twenty of Utah’s twenty-nine counties

Fire restrictions have been expanded in twenty of Utah’s twenty-nine counties ahead of Pioneer Day weekend. The restrictions went into effect Monday, banning open fires outside of agency-approved campgrounds and home sites, as well as activities that might cause a spark to catch in dry vegetation. The restrictions apply to unincorporated county, state, and federally managed land, including land administered by the Bureau of Land Management in Wasatch and Summit counties. Fireworks are already banned from these areas due to the drought and fire conditions.