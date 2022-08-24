© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Utah sues Biden administration over Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante

Utah Public Radio | By Sheri Quinn
Published August 24, 2022 at 5:38 PM MDT
A stunning red rock slot canyon.
John Fowler
/
Unsplash
Red Breaks Slot Canyon, found in Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

Republican state leaders in Utah sued the Biden administration Wednesday over the president's decision last year to restore Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments. Former President Donald Trump had downsized these lands that are sacred to Native Americans and include ancient petroglyphs and cliff dwellings. Trump's decision to cut down these lands in size opened them up for mining and other development.  

The lawsuit alleges President Joe Biden's action violates the authority granted in a century-old law that allows presidents to protect sites considered historically, geographically or culturally important. Two southern Utah counties, Kane and Garfield, joined the lawsuit.

The Biden administration on Wednesday said they did not have any comment about the lawsuit.  

