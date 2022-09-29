Brigham City man uses son’s Instagram to ask minors for nude photos

After allegedly using his son’s Instagram account to request nude photos from minors, a Utah man has been charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The man from Brigham City hasn’t been identified in order to protect his family, but charging documents report that police were notified about his activity back in May. Information about the man requesting nude photos from girls on his son’s friend list were reported to police by the boy’s mother.

After searching the account, police found that the man asked five females and one male for pictures. Fortunately, none of them responded to his requests, so he didn’t receive any photos.

An investigation into the incident discovered that the man had taken his son’s phone while he was out of state with his mother. When taken into custody, the man knew about the evidence but said he didn’t remember sending any messages to minors.

On Monday, the man was officially charged with attempted sexual exploitation counts. The arresting report describes him as being ‘very angry’ with his son at the time and he drank alcohol on a nightly basis.