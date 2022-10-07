USU discontinues COVID-19 case containment system

As infection rates continue to decrease around Utah, USU will be discontinuing its COVID-19 questionnaire.

On Sept. 30, the university ended its COVID-19 case containment system in response to the state seeing lesser amounts of positive tests. The decision to discontinue its system was decided once the state returned contact tracing to the jurisdiction of public health departments.

As part of the discontinuation of the case containment system, USU will also be ending its COVID-19 questionnaire, a series of questions sent to students and faculty that allowed the university to trace positive results around campus.

COVID-specific leave is also no longer being offered to campus staff.

USU’s COVID-19 guidelines are still readily available for anybody to view, but the university is ultimately deciding to cut back on previously established guidelines in response to the current state of Utah.

But, as always, if somebody proves to be sick with any illness, COVID-19 or even just the flu, they are being encouraged to stay home and potentially work from home if possible.