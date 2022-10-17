© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

New Trader Joe’s expected to open in Utah in 2023

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published October 17, 2022 at 8:20 AM MDT
A new Trader Joe’s location is reportedly coming to Utah next year.

On Friday, Draper city officials and Mayor Troy Walker took to social media to announce a new Trader Joe’s opening in the city sometime in early 2023.

In Draper City’s post, they teased Utah residents by asking the question, “Guess what new store is coming to Draper?” and answering that question with, “it starts with a ‘T’ and ends with a ‘Joe’s’.”

The new location is expected to open at 11479 State Street in Draper and will be the fourth location for the grocery store throughout Utah with other locations already opened in Cottonwood Heights, Orem, and Salt Lake City.

