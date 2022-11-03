2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion

According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country.

The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.

Ogden is also ranked as the eighth best city in the country for dragons, meaning it’s also in the top ten worst places to be in the middle of a dragon invasion. Ogden was ranked so badly due to its strong residential interest and open airspace.

All locations included in the ranking were judged by their level of high elevation, open space, and low greenhouse gas emissions. Water bodies and nearby mountains also contributed towards a city’s ranking.

This ranking, while silly, isn’t the first of its kind. In August, Salt Lake City proved to be the second best city to survive in during a zombie apocalypse in a similar ranking.