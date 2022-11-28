© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Overfilled shelters implore Utahns not to give pets as Christmas presents

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published November 28, 2022 at 5:23 PM MST
A brown and white puppy in a shelter kennel puts its paws up against the bars.
iStockphoto.com

Some Utah animal shelters and rescues find themselves reaching or even going over capacity as the holiday season draws near, and it may only get worse.

Salt Lake County Animal Services predicts people who get puppies as gifts but are not prepared for the commitment will surrender many of them to already-full shelters and rescues come January.

The issue is worsened by inflation and a veterinarian shortage, which makes the process of finding and affording pet care even more difficult.

Shelters like the Salt Lake County Animal Services are encouraging Utahns to think twice before getting a pet for Christmas, and to consider rescuing an older, already-trained dog rather than a puppy. Fostering is also a good option for those serious about finding a new addition to the family but unsure of the full commitment.

Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
