Two more cases of avian flu confirmed in Utah

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food has confirmed two additional cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in the state. One is in the backyard flock of chickens in Utah County, and the other in a flock of game birds in Iron County.

The UDAF has worked with the USDA to contain the disease in these two locations. The birds have been depopulated and surveillance will continue in these areas to prevent the disease from spreading further.

The UDAF has asked for the public’s help in preventing the spread of this disease.

All domestic bird owners should strengthen their biosecurity practices such as locking birds inside enclosures to avoid contact with migratory birds and preventing domestic flocks from sharing water, feed, or grazing sources with wild bird habitats.

If birds are experiencing any symptoms of HPAI, it should be immediately reported to the state veterinarian at statevet@utah.gov.

