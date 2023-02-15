© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Small plane forced to land on Bangerter Highway due to malfunctioning engine

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
A small plane lands on a highway
Fox 13 News

After experiencing an engine malfunction, a small plane was forced to land on Bangerter Highway in South Jordan on Tuesday evening.

According to South Jordan Police, the single-engine aircraft with two men on board touched down on the highway at around 5:40 p.m. It was traveling from Phoenix, Arizona to Ogden but was forced to land early due to its malfunctioning engine.

The pilot attempted to land at West Jordan’s South Valley Regional Airport, but was unable to make it. Fortunately, he landed the plane safely on Bangerter Highway’s northbound lanes with no injuries and no damage to the plane, roadway, or vehicles on the highway.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
