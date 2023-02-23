© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Driver arrested on I-80 for doing doughnuts, going wrong way during winter storm

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 23, 2023 at 8:20 AM MST
The blue light on a police car's siren.
Max Fleischmann
/
Unsplash

A driver was arrested early Wednesday morning by Salt Lake City police after being caught performing doughnut stunts and driving the wrong way on Interstate 80.

53-year-old Robert Glenn Branson admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana when stopped by police and after being placed under arrest, he continued making “odd and aggressive” statements, according to the arrest report.

Officers later searched Branson’s vehicle and discovered marijuana, backing up his claims.

Branson now faces several charges of reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, DUI, interference with an arresting officer, and refusing a chemical test.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
