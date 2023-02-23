Driver arrested on I-80 for doing doughnuts, going wrong way during winter storm

A driver was arrested early Wednesday morning by Salt Lake City police after being caught performing doughnut stunts and driving the wrong way on Interstate 80.

53-year-old Robert Glenn Branson admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana when stopped by police and after being placed under arrest, he continued making “odd and aggressive” statements, according to the arrest report.

Officers later searched Branson’s vehicle and discovered marijuana, backing up his claims.

Branson now faces several charges of reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, DUI, interference with an arresting officer, and refusing a chemical test.