LDS missionary hospitalized after getting stabbed in Colombia

A young man serving a mission in South America for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been hospitalized after being stabbed in a robbery.

According to a church spokesperson, Elder Maxwell Fish from San Antonio, Texas, and his companion in the Colombia Cali Mission were attacked and robbed early Friday morning. Fish was reportedly stabbed in the neck but the other missionary was unharmed.

The 19-year-old received multiple surgeries following the attack and as of Sunday, is in serious but stable condition. The church says that Fish’s companion is receiving counseling and other missionaries near the area have been moved out of precaution. A statement released by the church says that their thoughts and prayers are with the missionaries and their families during this difficult time.