© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vote now in the 2023 UPR Art Mug Contest! Voting ends Thursday, Feb. 23 at noon.
Utah News

LDS missionary hospitalized after getting stabbed in Colombia

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
A black suit with a grey tie and an LDS missionary name tag
Photo by: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A young man serving a mission in South America for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been hospitalized after being stabbed in a robbery.

According to a church spokesperson, Elder Maxwell Fish from San Antonio, Texas, and his companion in the Colombia Cali Mission were attacked and robbed early Friday morning. Fish was reportedly stabbed in the neck but the other missionary was unharmed.

The 19-year-old received multiple surgeries following the attack and as of Sunday, is in serious but stable condition. The church says that Fish’s companion is receiving counseling and other missionaries near the area have been moved out of precaution. A statement released by the church says that their thoughts and prayers are with the missionaries and their families during this difficult time.

Tags
Utah News UPRLDS Missionarystabbing
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content