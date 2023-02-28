‘The Sandlot’ cast to host special viewing party in Utah celebrating film’s 30th anniversary

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the iconic movie “The Sandlot,” actors from the beloved film will be in Utah at a special viewing party.

On March 18, fans of the movie can head to Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City to watch the movie with cast members and participate in discussions about the film. Ticket prices will range from just $20 to about $120.

Actors Tom Guiry, who played “Smalls” in the movie, Chauncey Leopardy who played “Squints,” Shane Obedzinksi who played “Repeat,” and Marty York who played “Yeah Yeah” will all be in attendance.

The Sandlot was mostly filmed in Utah, with the iconic sandlot itself being located in Salt Lake City’s Glendale neighborhood.