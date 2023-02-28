© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

‘The Sandlot’ cast to host special viewing party in Utah celebrating film’s 30th anniversary

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
Cast of "The Sandlot"
Photo by: 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the iconic movie “The Sandlot,” actors from the beloved film will be in Utah at a special viewing party.

On March 18, fans of the movie can head to Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City to watch the movie with cast members and participate in discussions about the film. Ticket prices will range from just $20 to about $120.

Actors Tom Guiry, who played “Smalls” in the movie, Chauncey Leopardy who played “Squints,” Shane Obedzinksi who played “Repeat,” and Marty York who played “Yeah Yeah” will all be in attendance.

The Sandlot was mostly filmed in Utah, with the iconic sandlot itself being located in Salt Lake City’s Glendale neighborhood.

More information about the event and tickets can be purchased here.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
