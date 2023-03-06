© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our translator in Delta is down. Listen online or on the UPR app.
Utah News

Hiker discovers human remains in southern Utah

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published March 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
The side of a white police car.
Photo by: WCSO/Facebook
File photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle

After human remains were found by a hiker in southern Utah, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation regarding the incident.

The sheriff’s office received a call around 2 p.m. from an individual who, while hiking, discovered what was believed to be human remains in the area of Sheep Bridge Road, a remote area located between Virgin and Hurricane.

Deputies responded to the area and later confirmed that the remains were human. Once detectives were called in, an investigation was launched. So far, officials haven’t released details about the incident and haven’t given an estimate on how long the remains were there, but the state medical examiner’s office is working to confirm the identity of the deceased person.

According to a statement released by the sheriff’s office, there are no signs of danger to the public and that the initial investigation is showing no signs of suspicious circumstances about the death.

Tags
Utah News UPRHikersDeath
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content