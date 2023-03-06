Hiker discovers human remains in southern Utah

After human remains were found by a hiker in southern Utah, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation regarding the incident.

The sheriff’s office received a call around 2 p.m. from an individual who, while hiking, discovered what was believed to be human remains in the area of Sheep Bridge Road, a remote area located between Virgin and Hurricane.

Deputies responded to the area and later confirmed that the remains were human. Once detectives were called in, an investigation was launched. So far, officials haven’t released details about the incident and haven’t given an estimate on how long the remains were there, but the state medical examiner’s office is working to confirm the identity of the deceased person.

According to a statement released by the sheriff’s office, there are no signs of danger to the public and that the initial investigation is showing no signs of suspicious circumstances about the death.