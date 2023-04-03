© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Monday PM headlines: Pacific Islander showcase and School shooting hoax in Wyoming

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published April 3, 2023 at 3:51 PM MDT
A group of Pacific Islander performers stand together in traditional outfits.
Pasefika Student Union at Utah Tech University
One of the groups at Utah Tech University's Luau Showcase.

Intercollegiate Pacific Islander showcase will highlight culture and heritage

Pacific Islander culture and heritage is being showcased later this week by students across Utah. The Intercollegiate Showcase of Many Islands in a Common Sea will have dance, music and traditional clothing brought together by Pacific Islander student groups across the state.

The event takes place Saturday, April 8 at 6 p.m. in the MK Cox Performing Arts Center at Utah Tech University. It’s free and open to the public.

For the last few years, the showcase was held in northern Utah, and Utah Tech is excited to bring it south to Saint George.

Wyoming sees fake school shooting calls similar to Utah's

After multiple fake school shooting reports were called in last week in Utah, Wyoming schools are now facing the same problem.

Three Wyoming high schools in Casper, Cheyenne and southwest Wyoming went into lockdown protocols Monday morning after police got calls about shooter threats. All the schools were searched by law enforcement who determined the calls to be hoaxes.

Thirteen schools in Utah received similar fake calls last Wednesday, all from the same IP address. That info and a similar story in each call has led state and federal agencies to believe one person is behind all the calls.

Wyoming police believe these calls originate with a different person or group from the Utah ones.

Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
