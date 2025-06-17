Utah ranks high in kids' well-being, advocates still encourage action

Utah ranked fourth in this year's Kids Count Data Book, which looked at 16 key indicators to holistically assess how children are doing.

Martin Munoz, Kids Count director at Voices for Utah Children, said despite Utah's strong standing and promising trends, the state should not become complacent. He noted many families are still struggling and said uncertainty at the national level is being felt locally.

"We hear about it almost daily -- the housing crisis, the cost of living -- Utah is struggling," Munoz observed. "One in four Utah children live in a household with a high housing cost burden in 2023."

Munoz pointed out it means about 234,000 Utah households are spending more than 30% of their income on housing. He contended implementing what he called "trickle down economic" policies like the Child Tax Credit, which offers families up to $2,000 for every eligible child, could help. But as the budget reconciliation package makes its way through Congress, lawmakers could impose new regulations on who is eligible.

Some of the Beehive State's bright spots include seeing fewer children living in poverty as well as fewer children without health insurance. Munoz emphasized investments made now to provide Utah families with economic opportunities and children with quality education and health care will pay off years down the road.

"We have resources that can provide and implement policies that do better for all kids and families," Munoz asserted. "It is really being smart about our investments."

The annual report found education in Utah is still a glaring issue, as 64% of Utah fourth graders are not proficient in reading and 65% of eighth graders are not proficient in math.

Leslie Boissiere, vice president of external affairs for the Annie E. Casey Foundation, said it is why states need to invest in areas like tutoring, while looking at effective curriculum strategies to turn the numbers around.

"Investing in thriving kids is essential to investing in communities, investing in our nation and investing in a strong economy 'cause today's kids are tomorrow's workforce," Boissiere stressed.