Fallen Tremonton Sgt. Lee Sorensen honored at Logan funeral

Hundreds of mourners filled Utah State University's Dee Glen Smith spectrum in Logan today to honor Sgt. Lee Sorensen less than two weeks after he was killed responding to a domestic disturbance call in Tremonton.

Sorensen's flag draped casket was carried into the arena Friday morning to the sound of bagpipes and surrounded by police officers in uniform, family, friends, and community members.

Cole Hartley sang the national anthem.

Sorensen, a 56-year-old member of the Tremonton-Garland Police Department, was shot and killed on Aug. 17. 32-year-old Officer Eric Estrada was also killed while responding to the same domestic disturbance call. Sorensen had been with the department for 16 years and was a lifelong resident of garland during Friday's service.

"Our dear Heavenly Father, we're grateful that we're able to gather here and celebrate the life of Lee," said Colton Peterson, Sorensen's nephew as he led the invocation. "Heavenly Father, we're so grateful for Lee in our lives and the jokes and the laughs that we all enjoyed with him. Heavenly Father, we pray as we go throughout this service that we can always remember Lee and for who he was, and we're so grateful for him and the service that he gave to all of us in the community."

Sorensen's brother, Will, remembered him as a friend to all.

"Lee Daniels Sorensen. Lee is a husband, a father, a son, a brother, an uncle, a cousin, a nephew, and a list of a whole lot more," said Will Sorensen. "But one thing about Lee was he was a friend, a friend to all that knew him. I don't have time to tell all of Lee's accomplishments in life, but as you heard his obituary, how much more could you ask for somebody to accomplish the things that he did."

Lt. Skyler Gailey of the Tremonton-Garland Police Department spoke about how Sorensen's faith helped his career in law enforcement. Throughout the service, loved ones honored Sorensen as a mentor and a peacemaker in the community.

Gov. Spencer Cox was the memorial's final speaker, and spoke on the impact that Sorensen had on his community.

"We actually started with the Highway Patrol," said Cox. "And his first assignment was in Salt Lake City, and it didn't take very long for Lee to say, 'Can I get transferred to Box Elder County?' And they said, 'Well, we don't really work like that.' He said, 'Okay.' And the next thing everyone knew, he was working in Box Elder County. That's when I knew everything I needed to know about Lee. He needed to be back in Garland, back in Tremonton, back with his people."