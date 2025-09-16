Utah will seek the death penalty for the suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, was charged with aggravated murder on Tuesday — an offense that could mean the death penalty.

Robinson was also charged with several other felonies — two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of tampering with a witness, and felony discharge of a firearm — and violent offense committed in the presence of a child, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray plans to seek the death penalty for Robinson. He acknowledged speaking to people connected to President Donald Trump, but said his decision was not pressured by the Trump administration.

If the death penalty is not chosen, aggravated murder could also mean imprisonment for up to life without parole.

In a court hearing later in the day, Robinson appeared virtually to hear the charges against him from Judge Tony Graf, who set the next hearing for Sept. 29.

Robinson will be held in the Utah County Jail without bail.