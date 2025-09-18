USU Heravi Peace Institute reaches out to students after Charlie Kirk assassination

Religious Studies Professor at USU, Chad Ford, set up a space complete with a tent and a meditation blanket on the Logan campus, where students could talk about the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, that occurred just a couple of weeks before Kirk was scheduled to speak at Utah State.

“In some ways in the spirit of Charlie Kirk. We are out in a public forum inviting people to talk," said Ford.

Ford invited other campus groups and even therapy dogs to the event. He also brought students from the College of Arts and Sciences Heravi Peace Institute who study conflict resolution, known as Space-Makers.

Student Adalyn Bennett said she became a Space-Maker because the program worked her.

“It was something that was really helpful for me because I feel like space is something often that I need. I don’t need someone to give me advise, tell me what to do, or to judge me. I just need to be able to talk through something. And to have someone to help me navigate my experiences. That’s what Space was for me and I liked it so much I decided I wanted to offer it to other people,” said Bennett.

Student Katie Allen was at the event representing CAPS, Counseling and Prevention Services at USU. They offer free and confidential resources to students that includes up to 8 individual therapy sessions during the academic year, and Reach Peers, a group of undergraduate students who work under licensed professionals.

“We focus on skills to help people know what to do when they are struggling. So we teach things like test anxiety, body acceptance, self care, and even things like suicide prevention. And unlike our therapists students can meet with us as many times as they want to,” said Allen.

She added they also have crisis services available after office hours and stressed the importance of students' well-being.

“Mental health is so important and college is such a period of change for students that it can be so stressful. We want everyone to be safe and happy and healthy. And we want to provide skills and resources so that they can be safe, happy, and healthy."

* Aggie TV contributed to this report.

