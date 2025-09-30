Campbell Scientific opens new manufacturing building

Cache Valley’s environmental monitoring technology company, Campbell Scientific, celebrated the opening of a new manufacturing building with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Nate Leishman, director of fabrication and automation, led visitors, employees, and government officials on a tour of Campbell Scientific’s new manufacturing building on Friday.

Campbell Scientific is a Logan-based company that opened its doors in the 1970s. Over the years they have expanded to 14 countries, advancing science and technology through the development of various environmental monitoring, renewable energy, and infrastructure tools across the world. Paul Smart, the company's president, said their goal is to protect.

“It's kind of what we call our purpose, protect and improve life for over 4 billion people on the planet," he said. "So how do we do that? We are a company that provides critical data for systems that enable advanced warning of severe weather events, protection of critical infrastructure, deployment of renewable energy, and just generally understanding our climate, our environment, meteorology better on the planet."

The company has provided key technology for projects including high altitude weather stations on Mount Everest, instruments monitoring high temperatures in Death Valley, environmental conditions in King Tut’s tomb, as well as monitoring conditions in some of the oldest caves in the world containing prehistoric art, among other projects.

“We recently completed a project delivering an update to the automated surface observing system that is a network of stations that are installed on all the major airports in the United States and other locations and what as well that contribute to aviation safety,” Smart said.

Campbell Scientific CEO Rob Campbell thanked those involved in the new building and remarked on projects the company has completed and the innovation potential of the new addition.

“This building is really a reflection of so many people’s efforts, not a single person could go out and build this building,” Campbell said. “So I marvel to think of where instruments that will be built in this building will end up.”

Production at the new building is already underway, and with that the company is gearing up for more innovation and jobs to the Cache Valley community over the next 10 years.